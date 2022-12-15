Washington Post staffers were outraged on Wednesday after Post publisher Fred Ryan refused to take questions during a town hall event for employees after announcing that some employees would soon be laid off.

Ryan reportedly announced that a “number of positions” would be terminated in early 2023 and then quickly shut down any opportunities for Post staffers to ask clarifying questions.

“We’re not going to turn the town hall into a grievance session,” Ryan told the audience, according to a video tweeted by Post reporter Annie Gowen.

“It’s not a grievance session, it’s questions,” one staffer reportedly responded.

“We’ll have more information as we move forward. Thank you very much,” Ryan said before turning his back and walking away from the audience. As Ryan was making his exit, one staffer reportedly accused him of “disrespecting this process.”

Shortly after Gowen uploaded the video to Twitter, Washington Post chief communications officer Kathy Baird confirmed the outlet’s plans to cut a “single-digit percentage” of its workforce.

READ MORE