President Joe Biden may open a welcome center for global migrants in the South American country of Colombia, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The wage-cutting migrants would be processed and then flown into the U.S. for jobs and homes that would otherwise be filled by Americans, including sidelined Americans.

The revelations come as Biden’s pro-migration officials are preparing to lift the Title 42 barrier for the roughly 600,000 waiting migrants in Mexico. That waiting population is roughly equivalent to one migrant for every six births in 2023.

The Washington Post reported April 21:

Biden officials have discussed establishing processing centers in Guatemala and Colombia for asylum seekers, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations.

The plan matches the administration’s strategy of redirecting cartel-managed illegal migration through government-run “processing centers” and quasi-legal loopholes in the nation’s border laws.

