he Washington Post on Friday issued a lengthy editor’s note concerning their story about the Covington Catholic controversy, acknowledging that “a more complete assessment of what occurred” emerged after its initial story.

The editor’s note concerned a Jan. 19 report about the incident involving a confrontation between Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann and a Native American activist near the Lincoln Memorial the previous day.

“Subsequent reporting, a student’s statement and additional video allow for a more complete assessment of what occurred,” the editor’s note read.

The note comes 10 days after Sandmann filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the The Washington Post claiming its story led to a “mob of bullies which attacked, vilified & threatened” an innocent minor.

The controversy erupted after Sandmann, who was attending an anti-abortion rally with his school, was filmed amid a rowdy group as Native American Nathan Phillips played a tribal drum.

Sandmann, wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, stared down Phillips, touching off a national debate about race and politics in the US.

But after the video went viral — and The Washington Post published its first article — a more complete picture of the incident emerged.