Washington Post: Illegal Migration Jumped 30 Percent in July

Breitbart

Border migration numbers spiked 30 percent in July amid claims by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief that new policies are reducing illegal migration, according to the Washington Post

The numbers are revealed by preliminary data collected by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, said the Washington Post: U.S. agents made more than 130,000 arrests along the Mexico border last month, preliminary figures show, up from 99,545 in June. The inflow has jumped in Arizona, partly because the Texas government is trying to block movement across the Mexico-Texas border, the Post noted: Large groups of migrants from Mexico, Central America and Africa have been crossing in recent weeks through the deserts west of Nogales, Arizona, to surrender to U.S. agents, straining CBP holding facilities and transportation capacity.

The inflow comes as border officials are being ordered by top officials to not stop or block migrants, but to focus on registering and releasing the migrants into the United States: The Post‘s report on the July 130,00o number does not reveal how many were excluded, or how many were flown back to their home countries.

Read more