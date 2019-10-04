GOP.COM:

The Washington Post Fact checker handed a well-deserved 4 Pinocchios to Adam Schiff this morning for his clearly false claims that his committee did not speak to the whistleblower prior to the complaint being released. The Post didn’t mince any words with Schiff’s lie: “This is flat-out false… Schiff simply says the committee had not spoken to the whistleblower. Now we know that’s not true.” Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time Schiff has lied in order to advance his Ukraine smear. While holding his Intel Committee hearing last week, he fabricated what President Trump said on the call. So let’s review the facts:

There was no quid pro quo.

Nothing inappropriate was mentioned on the call.

No threats were made.

The Ukrainian President said “nobody pushed” him on the call.

The so-called “whistleblower” is a Democrat.

The so-called “whistleblower’s” attorneys is a lawyer who worked for Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and donated to Joe Biden.

Stop the madness. Adam Schiff cannot be trusted.

Schiff’s false claim his committee had not spoken to the whistleblower Washington Post Glenn Kessler

October 4, 2019 “We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower, we would like to.” —Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), in an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sept. 17

… Now let’s look at comments by Schiff, who is heading the impeachment inquiry, as reporters probed about the whistleblower before the details of the allegation was revealed. Schiff’s answers are especially interesting in the wake of reports in the New York Times and The Washington Post that the whistleblower approached a House Intelligence Committee staff member for guidance before filing a complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General. The staff member learned “the very bare contours” of the allegation that Trump has abused the powers of his office, The Post said.

When the Fact Checker asked what “bare contours” meant, a committee spokesman pointed to an exchange of letters. In a Sept. 13 letter to the committee, the general counsel of the Director of National Intelligence said that “complaint involves confidential and potentially privileged communications by persons outside the Intelligence Community.”

In his own letter that day, Schiff wrote that because of that language, and because the DNI refused to affirm or deny that White House officials were involved in the decision not to forward the complaint, the committee can only conclude “the serious misconduct involves the president of the United States and/or other senior White House or administration officials.” Our suspicion is the unidentified staff member learned the potential complaint involved “privileged” communication, which is code for something having to do with the president. So, with this new information, let’s look back at how Schiff handled questions about his knowledge of the whistleblower complaint.

Sept. 16, interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Cooper: “Just to be clear, you don’t know who this alleged whistleblower is or what they are alleging?” Schiff: “I don’t know the identity of the whistleblower.” Cooper: “And they haven’t contacted you or their legal representation hasn’t contacted you?” Schiff: “I don’t want to get into any particulars. I want to make sure that there’s nothing that I do that jeopardizes the whistleblower in any way.” This is a classic dodge — “don’t want to get into any particulars” — and Cooper failed to follow up. Notice how Schiff quickly answered whether he knew the identity of whistleblower — “don’t know” — but then sidestepped the questions about whether the committee had been contacted. But in doing so, he managed not to mislead; he just simply did not answer the question.

Click here to read the full story.

