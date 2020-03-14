The Hill:

The Washington Post’s fact-checker column awarded four Pinocchios to former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday for a campaign ad that creates “a false narrative that does not reflect the event as it occurred.” The column said the video manipulation distorts President Trump’s remarks about the coronavirus.

The campaign ad says Trump referred to the coronavirus as “a hoax” at a campaign rally in South Carolina last month, but Washington Post fact-checker Meg Kelly called the editing of the president’s remarks a “blatant” misrepresentation.

