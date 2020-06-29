Fox News:

Washington Post global opinions editor Karen Attiah reportedly declared, “White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s.’ And not calling for revenge,” in a since-deleted tweet.

Attiah, who is black, listed multiple things that she feels white women are responsible for and warned her 185,000 followers that worse things could happen than simply being referred to as “Karen,” which has emerged as a disparaging term for white women.

“The lies & tears of White women hath wrought: -The 1921 Tulsa Massacre – Murder of Emmet Till – Exclusion of Black women from feminist movements – 53% of white women voting for Trump.

White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s.’ And not calling for revenge,” Attiah wrote in a now-deleted tweet that was captured by multiple accounts before she erased it.

The Washington Post declined comment when reached by Fox News.

