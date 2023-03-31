The Washington Post’s editorial board on Friday called the District Attorney of New York Alvin Bragg’s case against former President Donald Trump “shaky” and a “poor test case” for indicting a former president.

“Public perception and political strategy shouldn’t dissuade a district attorney from bringing a solid case, but neither should they persuade him to bring a shaky one,” the editorial board wrote on Friday.

On Thursday evening, news broke that the grand jury in Bragg’s case had voted to indict Trump. While the indictment has not yet been unsealed, it is widely expected that Bragg will bring state criminal charges against Trump for allegedly falsifying business records in 2016 to hide an alleged federal campaign finance violation.

Specifically, Bragg is expected to argue that Trump falsified business records by mislabeling a reimbursement to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid hush-money to porn actress Stormy Daniels, as legal expenses. Bragg is then expected to argue that Trump’s campaign did not report the payment to Daniels as a campaign expense, in violation of federal campaign rules.

