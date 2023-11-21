Washington Post does Biden’s bidding, trying to wave away Hunter’s corruption

Kleenex sales may have shattered records in the DC metropolitan area this weekend thanks to The Washington Post’s nearly 5,000-word pity party for Hunter Biden. The Post revealed that “Hunter’s relationship with his own last name has . . . invited burdens and scrutiny.”

The multimillions Hunter pocketed in payoffs from shady foreigners was a paltry consolation for the burdens of his famous last name.

Since The New York Post exposed the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020, congressional investigations and other probes have uncovered one gold-plated racketeering episode after another.

But the inferior Post assured readers Hunter “has at times been protective of the Biden name and shied away from taking advantage too directly.”

Since Hunter didn’t rent neon lights in Times Square to advertise his hustling, he didn’t go too far. And almost all his tribulations were no fault of his own.

According to The Washington Post, Hunter Biden was a victim of Barack Obama’s selection of his father as a vice-presidential candidate. “Hunter’s firm was thriving” but tanked after the Obama administration “imposed strict lobbying restrictions” on Biden family members.

So Hunter started a new firm and “used relationships forged over a politically active life,” the article declared.

