The far-left Washington Post had a tough last week between the amended fact-check of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) and the backlash from a tweet about President Joe Biden attending funerals.

On Saturday, the “paper of record” faced fierce backlash on social media when it promoted a story about whether or not the president’s presence at funerals was the best use of his time. The tweet occurred previewed the president’s attendance at the memorial for former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) – the seventh funeral he attended as president.

Hot (garbage) take from the @washingtonpost:



The President goes to too many friend's funerals.



I bet he agrees.



They literally "accuse" (BTW President) Biden of using funerals "to honor friends". How dare he???



What a ghoulish point of view. pic.twitter.com/1zMmHvpqq1 — Rabbi S Litvin (@BluegrassRabbi) January 8, 2022

“Biden, who heads to Sen. Harry M. Reid’s memorial Saturday – his seventh as president – uses funerals to honor his friendships and make a point about bipartisanship,” the original tweet said.

“Not everyone thinks it’s the best use of his time,” it added.

