The Washington Post is being blasted for “promulgating ignorant neoracist nonsense” for posting a podcast video in which experts encouraged white people to create “accountability groups” — in order to go through a “period of deep shame.”

The paper released the video on Friday as part of its “The New Normal” series in a segment titled “What is White Racial Identity and Why Is It Important?”

In the episode, several mental health experts and scholars discussed “understanding your whiteness and the ways that white supremacy benefits you,” Fox News reported.

One of the ways they suggested to “understand whiteness” included joining or creating “white accountability groups,” according to the news outlet.

Resmaa Menakem, an author and trauma specialist, said: “[A]n antiracist culture does not exist among white people. White people need to start getting together specifically around race.”

He added that such groups could have to meet over several years to end up with a community “aligned with each other.”

Rebecca Toporek, a professor in the Department of Counseling at San Francisco State University, said accountability groups “are really helpful in terms of having a place to process, having a group of people whose responsibility it is to call me on things, or to challenge me.”

Texas-based trauma counselor Ilyse Kennedy added that whites needed a “period of deep shame for being white and for acknowledging the harm that our ancestors have caused,” Fox News reported.

The podcast also insisted that no matter how much effort is put into being “anti-racist,” there is no end to white accountability — and an Oklahoma woman featured in the video said: “No matter how much you work on that, there’s still almost even more work to be done.”

