Fox News:

‘Let us be clear, we believe the actions of the suspect led to this tragic event’ Bothell’s city manager said.

A Washington state officer who was fatally shot in the head during a gunfight with a suspect was hit by a round fired by his partner, investigators said Friday.

Jonathan Shoop, a 32-year-old officer with the Bothel Police Department, was on duty with his field-training officer, Mustafa Kumcur, on Monday night when they attempted a traffic stop on a black sedan without license plates, but the suspect drove away, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Det. David Fontenot wrote in a probable cause statement filed in court.

The suspect, Eugene Washington, fled police, initially resulting in a brief car chase. He rammed a 20-year-old man on a scooter and crashed through a median before coming to a stop, authorities said.

Washington then got out of his vehicle and fired two rounds into the patrol SUV, breaking the driver’s side window where Shoop was seated. The second shot struck Kumcur’s gun and ricocheted off of it, grazing Kumcur in the head.

A witness told investigators that the shooter shouted “Come on, pig” as he fired, Fontenot wrote.

Both officers returned fire, shooting off nine rounds, but a bullet from Kumcur’s gun struck Shoop in the head, killing him, investigators said.

Kumcur pulled Shoop from the vehicle and tried to save his life, Fontenot wrote. Medics arrived as well, but Shoop was pronounced dead on the scene.

