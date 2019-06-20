FOX NEWS:

Washington authorities are hunting a convicted rapist who they believe attacked a wheelchair-bound woman just three days after getting out of jail — where he’d been locked up for previously raping the same woman.

Francisco Carranza-Ramirez, 35, was released from jail last Thursday after serving less than a year for the rape of a White Center woman on two occasions.

A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told Fox News in an email that Carranza-Ramirez was charged with rape in the 3rd degree in October and pleaded guilty in February.

After nine months in jail (including time served as the case proceeded), Carranza-Ramirez was ordered by a judge to return to Mexico as part of a plea agreement. When contacted by Fox News, the prosecution did not confirm Carranza-Ramirez’s citizenship status, but did note his criminal history did not specifically indicate he was in the U.S. illegally.