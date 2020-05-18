BizPacReview:

After facing a barrage of backlash, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has backed down from a demand that customers who dine at reopening restaurants allow employees of the establishment to collect their private information for government use.

“I am no longer requiring customers to provide a business with contact information, and businesses should not condition service on a customer’s unwillingness to do so,” he said in a memo published Friday.

He added, “Businesses are still obligated to maintain a customer log of those who voluntarily provide their information.”

It’s not clear what type of sane customer would voluntarily ask employees at a restaurant to jot down their private information.

Nevertheless, Inslee continued, businesses are encouraged to offer voluntary logging to customers so they may be contacted in the future “if they have been exposed to COVID-19.”

“The information will only be shared with public health officials if you are exposed. Public health officials will contact you to explain the risk, answer your questions and provide resources. This information will not be used for any other purpose, including sales or marketing. If this list is not used within 30 days, we will destroy it,” he added.

