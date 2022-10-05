Democrats on the Washington, DC, City Council have approved a plan that would allow foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, to vote in local elections.

On Tuesday, the D.C. City Council voted 12-1 to advance a bill that will allow foreign nationals, regardless of if they have visas or are illegally in the United States, to vote in local elections such as school board races and mayoral elections.

“Our immigrant neighbors of all statuses participate, contribute and care about our community in our city,” D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen (D) said, according to the Hill. “They, like all DC residents, deserve a right to have a say in their government.”

Only Councilwoman Mary Cheh (D) voted against the bill, suggesting she would have supported it had provisions included a minor 30-day residency requirement for foreign nationals looking to register to vote.

