Washington, D.C., ranked No. 1 overall on pest control company Orkin’s annual ranking of bed bug-plagued cities, with nearby Baltimore right behind.

WASHINGTON, D.C., HAS been ranked the top bed bug city in the country – surpassing nearby Baltimore in the process – by pest control company Orkin. Baltimore was ranked No. 1 for three straight years before falling to No. 2 on Orkin’s annual list this year, according to a Monday news release from the company. Washington was ranked No. 2 last year. Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin staff entomologist, tells U.S. News that Washington and Baltimore were “probably pretty close last year.” Possible reasons for the two cities consistently being ranked so high are their size and the amount of domestic and international travel in and out of them, she said. “The more people you have, the more prevalent these pests can be,” Hartzer adds.

