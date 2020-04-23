Fox News

Washington state’s Snohomish County Sheriff on Tuesday said he will not enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order because it is a violation of constitutional rights. Sheriff Adam Fortney was responding to Inslee’s most recent announcement on how he planned to get the state back in business. “To be quite honest I wasn’t even sure what he was trying to say half of the time. He has no plan. He has no details,” Fortney wrote Tuesday in a lengthy Facebook post. “This simply is not good enough in times when we have taken such drastic measures as the suspension of constitutional rights.”

