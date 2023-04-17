A bill in Washington state would prevent parents from intervening in their child’s decision to receive gender transition treatments.

Senate Bill 5599 would essentially allow host homes for runaway youth to house minors “without parental permission.” The host homes would also not be required to notify parents of their child’s whereabouts or tell them if they are undergoing gender transition procedures “if there is a compelling reason not to, which includes a youth seeking protected health services.” Per Fox News:

The “protected health care services” included “gender-affirming care,” which for minors arbitrarily included anything prescribed by a doctor to treat dysphoria, the bill said. “Gender affirming treatment can be prescribed to two-spirit, transgender, nonbinary, and other gender diverse individuals,” the bill stated. For minors, “affirming care” typically included puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries. It was unclear which services would be approved under the bill.

Shelters can contact the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) instead of contacting parents. The bill also states that a compelling reason not to notify parents about their child staying in a host home would be “circumstances that indicate notifying the parent or legal guardian will subject the minor to abuse or neglect.”

