THE COLLEGE FIX:

Some students at Washington and Lee University School of Law want the option of receiving a diploma that does not bear the image of President George Washington or General Robert E. Lee — the institution’s two namesakes.

The “Petition to Allow Washington & Lee Students to Opt-Out of Namesakes’ Portraits on Diplomas,” its authors claim, is a movement led by “both current students and alumni.”

“We are not asking for a mandatory change to the diplomas, but rather the option to have a diploma without portraits,” the petition states.

Organizers add the idea was sparked from the chaos of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally.

“The goal of establishing this option is to create a diploma that alumni are proud to prominently display in their homes and places of work,” the petition states. “Given the aftermath of the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville and the heightened awareness of making Washington & Lee an inclusive and compassionate environment to all students, we believe this request provides alumni the ability to honor their alma mater without the presence of the portraits that some may find controversial or offensive.”