NEWSMAX:

Former President Donald Trump continues to be a huge fundraising force despite losing the 2020 election, campaign finance records show.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee had more than $90 million in cash as of June 30. By using texts, emails, and other devices like what he did in both the 2016 and 2020 races, Trump has steadily raised more than $1 million per week, according to The Washington Post.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for the former president said in a statement to the Post that Trump’s organization exists to “identify and support” candidates who are “committed to saving America by putting America First.”

