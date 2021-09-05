Newsmax

Americans are withdrawing their approval of President Joe Biden amid the swift Taliban takeover and the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, according to The Washington Post-ABC News’ latest poll. Biden is now 7 points under water in net approval rating, with a 51% majority disapproving of his job performance and just 44% approving. That is nearly a full flip from the 8-point positive approval rating in the June version of the poll (50% approve, 42% disapprove), according to the Post. The handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal is a clear reason for the sinking of support. An overwhelming majority of Americans (60%) disapprove of Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, with just 30% approving. It is not just about the fact Biden withdrew troops from Afghanistan en masse by Aug. 31 either, because 77% support that decision. It was specifically the way he withdrew, as a majority opinion on the withdrawal (52%) supported the withdrawal but disapprove of how he handled it. Just 26% supported the withdrawal and how he handled it.

