CORONAVIRUS ‘patient zero’ may have been a worker from a high security pathogen laboratory working with coronavirus infected bats, Chinese researchers have claimed.

A research paper released by biologists Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao points to a bloody incident at the Wuhan Centre for Disease control laboratory, WCDC, less than one mile from the disease epicentre at Wuhan fish market. Entitled ‘The possible origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus’ the paper said: “A researcher described that he was once attacked by bats and the blood of a bat shot on his skin. He knew the extreme danger of the infection so he quarantined himself for 14 days.

“In another accident, he quarantined himself again because bats urinated on him.”

The scientists from the prestigious South China University of Technology in Guangzhou claimed the Wuhan WCDC “hosted animals in laboratories for research purposes”, including 605 bats captured in nearby provinces.