The New York Post:

AH … NO WONDER IT TOOK SO LONG! Police identify 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa as suspect in Boulder shooting

The suspected gunman in the Monday’s horrific shooting in Boulder has been identified.

The suspect in the Boulder King Soopers shooting has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, police said on Tuesday.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold identified the alleged gunman in Monday’s massacre as Ahmad Alissa, 21, of Arvada, about 20 miles south of Boulder.

She also identified the 10 slain victims, who range in age from 20 to 65, saying the last body was removed from the scene at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Family members were notified about two hours later.

“I want to say to the community, I am so sorry this incident happened,” the chief said with tears in her eyes, “and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation.”

More at The New York Post