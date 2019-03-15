POLITICO:

Sen. Bernie Sanders cut his head on a glass shower door on Friday morning and received seven stitches, his campaign announced.

But the 2020 candidate was given a “clean bill of health” and will attend all of his previously scheduled campaign events over the next couple days.

Arianna Jones, a Sanders spokeswoman, said “out of precaution, he went to a walk-in clinic” to have the cut checked out.

“The senator has proceeded with all of his scheduled events — joining a group of approximately 20 local clergy for breakfast this morning — and looks forward to joining a roundtable with South Carolinians this afternoon to discuss how we can provide high quality affordable health care for all,” she added.



