WAS BERNIE SANDERS ATTACKED? SHOWER DOOR?

POLITICO:

Sen. Bernie Sanders cut his head on a glass shower door on Friday morning and received seven stitches, his campaign announced.

But the 2020 candidate was given a “clean bill of health” and will attend all of his previously scheduled campaign events over the next couple days.

Arianna Jones, a Sanders spokeswoman, said “out of precaution, he went to a walk-in clinic” to have the cut checked out.

“The senator has proceeded with all of his scheduled events — joining a group of approximately 20 local clergy for breakfast this morning — and looks forward to joining a roundtable with South Carolinians this afternoon to discuss how we can provide high quality affordable health care for all,” she added.

More at Politico


Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements