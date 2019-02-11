When the Princess of the Potomac, Alexandria Occasional Cortex stepped up to the microphone in front of the Capitol last week she was full of the joy and wonder of a sixth grader presenting her history project at the school history fair. It was a ‘Green New Deal’ and it was going to save America in the next 12 years.

Was AOC hacked by RNC; Green New Deal not so real

Based on FDR’s “second bill of rights” which he talked about and tried to implement his new deal, this new green dream was going to guarantee:

A job with a family-sustaining wage, family and medical leave, vacations, and retirement security

High-quality education, including higher education and trade schools

Clean air and water and access to nature

Healthy food

High-quality health care

Safe, affordable, adequate housing

Economic environment free of monopolies

Economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work

And in the FAQ section it talked about how we would “Build out highspeed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary”, “work with farmers and ranchers to create sustainable, pollution, greenhouse gas free food systems” which basically means stopping cows from passing gas, and getting us off fossil fuels in the next 12 years.

Democrats like Cory Booker and Chris Murphy are claiming that this will be like the moon landing and the Marshall plan, things that were thought impossible but were necessary to advance humanity.

But then it all went away when those ridiculous things were pointed out. The outline was taken off the internet and ‘corrected.’ One of the authors, Saikat Chakrabarti, Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff said it was an early draft of the resolution and that it got put on the website by mistake. Occasional Cortex even tweeted “There are multiple doctored GND resolutions and FAQs floating around,” she wrote. “There was also a draft version that got uploaded + taken down. There’s also draft versions floating out there.”

Well here’s what happened: If that was an early draft, then they’re telling you what they really think. Pelosi can’t have that and Cortex knows it. If she thinks she is going to take over the Democrat party she has another thing coming, so to make good for the powers that be in her party she had to take it down and make it more Insider Washington friendly while at the same time blaming Republicans for misrepresenting what she said and meant. Even though you have these Dem Presidential candidates jumping on the AOC bandwagon, the establishment isn’t ready to give up the reins of power just yet. They know, even if America is turning leftward, that this proposal will destroy the American economy and therefore their political power in the end.

Truth be told, in Washington DC, power is more important than platitudes.