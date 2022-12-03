Breitbart

Two U.S. Navy warships narrowly avoided collision earlier this week in the San Diego Bay, as seen in a video captured by a public web camera. In the video, the USS Momsen, a $1.8 billion Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, and the USS Harper’s Ferry, a $324 million-dollar dock-landing ship, are seen steaming towards each other, only to change course at the last minute. Momsen was going inbound to the harbor, while Harper’s Ferry was going outbound. Harper’s Ferry is seen swerving left to avoid hitting the Momsen. Audio was also posted, which included apparent communication between the two ships. The incident was unusual and not part of a training scenario. The Navy is investigating what happened.

Warship Chicken in San Diego Bay USS Momsen (DDG-92) & USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49) pic.twitter.com/476AajfjNE — San Diego Web Cam (@SanDiegoWebCam) November 29, 2022

