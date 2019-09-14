THE DAILY CALLER:

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has taken an aggressive stance toward a Massachusetts-based defense contractor Raytheon, a company she used to have a cozy relationship with prior to the launch of her campaign.

But despite Warren’s recent change of heart toward Raytheon, the Massachusetts senator won’t say whether she’ll return contributions her presidential campaign has received from Raytheon vice president of communications Pamela Wickham, who has contributed a total of $1,750 to Warren’s campaign since the beginning of 2019, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Warren has previously sworn off contributions from entire industries that don’t align with her policy platform. She pledged in January to refuse contributions from any executives who work in the fossil fuel industry.

But Warren’s campaign didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation asking whether she will apply that standard to the defense industry and return Wickham’s contributions.