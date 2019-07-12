BREITBART:

Democrat presidential primary candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is promising to import at least 700 percent more foreign refugees into the United States if she becomes president.

In her national immigration plan released this week, Warren broke from her economic patriotism agenda wherein she has committed to holding multinational corporations accountable for outsourcing American jobs overseas and shifting to a permanent nationalist trade policy that puts the needs of American workers first.

Warren’s immigration plan now includes drastically increasing legal immigration and refugee resettlement to provide businesses and corporations with a never-ending stream of cheaper foreign workers that America’s working and middle class will be forced to compete against.

Specifically, Warren wants to increase the number of foreign refugees currently arriving in the U.S. by 700 percent — eight times the rate of President Trump’s refugee total last year, in which about 22,000 were admitted.