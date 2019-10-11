BREITBART:

Thursday during CNN’s LGBTQ issues town hall for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she was wrong about a previous statement she made during her 2012 campaign for U.S. Senate calling gender-reassignment surgery for inmates not a “good use of taxpayer dollars.”

In her revised view, Warren called the operation “important and appropriate” when posed the question by CNN host Chris CuoCUOMO: Senator, quick follow. Speak to your evolution on this. In the 2012 campaign for Senate, you criticized a judge’s ruling that granted transition-related surgery to a transgender inmate. You said, “I don’t think it’s a good use of taxpayer dollars.”

WARREN: Right.

CUOMO: Do you regret that?

WARREN: Yep. No, it was a bad answer. And I think it was a bad answer. And I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care and medical care that they need, and that includes people who are transgender, who — it is the time for them to have gender-affirming surgery. I just think that’s important and the appropriate medical care.