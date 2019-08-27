BREITBART:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told supporters on the campaign trail over the weekend that no one will do a “handsy thing” with her on the debate stage, harkening to claims Hillary Clinton made in her book What Happened, accusing President Trump of trying to intimidate her during a town hall-style debate in 2016.

“I’m gonna start with—I know how to fight and I know how to win,” Warren told supporters in Seattle, Washington. “And—you don’t back down from a bully. You just, you have to be willing to lay into this, right?”

“And nobody’s gettin’ behind me on a debate stage and doing a handsy thing,” she continued, referring to Trump. “That’s not happening”.