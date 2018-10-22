DAILY WIRE

“Pocahontas” has finally turned in her headdress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat who for decades claimed she was a Native American, has finally come out and said what we’ve all known for ages: She’s no Indian. “I am not a citizen of any tribal nation,” Warren said during a debate on CBS Boston. “Only tribes determine tribal citizenship, it’s not done by DNA.” “I’ve put out 10 years of taxes, I’ve put out my hiring records, all the papers that anybody could find. I put out my family history, shoot, I even took a DNA test. It’s there. I am an open book,” Warren said. But Warren’s claims fly in the face of facts. Warren listed herself as Native American in the Association of American Law School Directory, and according to The Boston Globe, she “had her ethnicity changed from white to Native American at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she taught from 1987 to 1995, and at Harvard University Law School, where she was a tenured faculty member starting in 1995.”

