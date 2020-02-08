The Washington Times

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it’s time for America to consider its “long legacy” of racism in response to six minority staffers who quit the Nevada arm of her campaign. The Massachusetts Democrat discussed the issue with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes this week as she vies for further traction in the party’s presidential primaries. “There’s a story in Politico that I saw you responded to, and I just want to get your response to it here on-air about six women of color that quit your Nevada campaign with complaints of a toxic work environment and tokenism. One of them went on the record,” the “All In” host said Thursday. “I saw that you responded to that and apologized. What do you want to say in response to learning about that?”

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES