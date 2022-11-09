New York Daily News

Actor and Oscar-winning director Warren Beatty allegedly used his “status” and “power” to coerce an underage girl into sexual encounters nearly five decades ago, a new lawsuit claims. The accuser, Kristina Charlotte Hirsch, asserts the incidents occurred in 1973 when she was 14 or 15 and when Beatty was in his mid-30s, according to the lawsuit obtained by Variety. Hirsch doesn’t name Beatty in the Los Angeles lawsuit, which she filed Monday, and instead refers to her alleged abuser as an actor who portrayed Clyde in “Bonnie and Clyde.” Beatty famously played the role in the 1967 crime drama. She experienced “severe emotional, physical and psychological distress” after the star “used his role, status, and power as a well-known Hollywood Star to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and coerce sexual contact from her over the course of several month,” the lawsuit alleges. A legal representative for Beatty did not immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment. Hirsch allegedly met Beatty on the Los Angeles-area set of a movie he was working on in 1973. She claims the actor “commented repeatedly on her looks, gave her his phone number, and instructed her to call him when she was near the hotel in Los Angeles County, California, where he was living at the time.”

