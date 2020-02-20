WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Elizabeth Warren’s fiery attacks on Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg earned an energetic reception from one section of the debate audience: the press. As Wednesday night’s 2020 Democratic primary debate opened in Las Vegas, journalists huddled in the media room of the Grand Ballroom at Bally’s resort and casino and made their thoughts clear on who they believed was having the best night so far. When the Massachusetts senator quoted Bloomberg’s alleged comments about women, dozens of reporters erupted in applause. One male journalist let out a loud “woo!” as Warren recalled how Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor is said to have referred to a woman as a “horse-faced lesbian.”

