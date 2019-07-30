POLITICO:

Advisers to Bernie Sanders presented him with a memo in early 2018, outlining his biggest vulnerabilities in the event of another presidential run. They included his independent party registration, his age — and Elizabeth Warren.

The missive was delivered as Sanders was weighing whether to mount a repeat campaign, according to two people familiar with it. Sanders’ unexpectedly strong 2016 bid was made possible in part by Warren’s decision to forgo taking on Hillary Clinton, but this time he would likely have to compete head-on with his longtime ideological comrade and friend.

Some members of the Sanders team became less fearful of a Warren run through 2018 as they watched the backlash to her DNA test and what they considered her underwhelming online fundraising. But as she’s rebounded the past several months, their mutual respect and solidarity in their broader progressive crusade is coming under duress.