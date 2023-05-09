Authorities investigating the Texas mass shooting recovered several firearms inside gunman Mauricio Garcia’s vehicle — as well as three boxes of ammunition, a tactical vest, a sheathed knife and a trove of other items inside his motel room.

The 33-year-old killer was staying at the Budget Suites of America on North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas at the time of his deadly attack, which left eight people dead and seven injured, according to a search warrant cited by WFAA.

Investigators found several handguns, rifles and ammunition inside his 2014 Dodge Charger at the scene of the shooting, the news outlet reported.

They also combed through his room at the extended-stay motel, where they discovered a trove of evidence linking him to the atrocity.

Among the items recovered were three boxes of ammo, a tactical vest, handcuffs, a sheathed knife, nine bullets in a “critical defense box,” a rifle hand guard and another holster, the warrant reportedly show.

READ MORE