Warped Hamas warlords REFUSE to release youngest hostage instead handing TEN-MONTH-OLD Kfir Bibas to separate Palestine terror group

Israel has claimed that Hamas has moved its youngest hostage into the IDF’s firing line, hours after it last night received the fourth group of hostages from the terror group. Hamas has handed ten-month-old Kfir Bibas to a separate Palestinian terror group in the southern city of Khan Younis, an IDF spokesperson today claimed.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Colonel Avihai Adrei said the ‘babies with the red hair’ were ‘now being held by one of the factions’ in the area around Khan Younis, Gaza, according to a message posted on X. Baby Kfir had just learned to walk when he, along with his brother Ariel, four, and his mother Shiri, 32, was taken from his family’s home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas’ incursion on October 7. During the deadly attack on Israel, Shiri, her husband Yarden, 34, and the two young boys desperately hid in a safe room armed only with a pistol, only to be taken out as Hamas gunmen smashed down their door.

