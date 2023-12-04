WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT *** More Evidence of Hamas Rapes, Sexual Violence in October 7 Attack

New evidence is emerging of rape and sexual violence committed by Palestinian Hamas terrorists during the October 7 terror attack — particularly from eyewitnesses who survived the Supernova music festival, where 260 people were murdered.

As Breitbart News had reported, the Israeli police had previously presented one eyewitness, whose identity was concealed, to journalists. She said that she had seen a Hamas terrorist execute a woman in the process of raping her. Now, more witnesses are coming forward — and being named.

The London Jewish Chronicle reported Sunday on new eyewitness testimony:

Yoni Saadon, who escaped execution by hiding underneath a stage, said: “I saw this beautiful woman with the face of an angel and eight or ten of the fighters beating and raping her.



“She was screaming, ‘Stop it—already I’m going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!’ When they finished they were laughing and the last one shot her in the head.



…



“They had caught a young woman near a car and she was fighting back, not allowing them to strip her,” he said.



“They threw her to the ground and one of the terrorists took a shovel and beheaded her and her head rolled along the ground. I see that head too.”

Volunteers who worked on identifying the victims spoke of horrific injuries to women’s bodies, including women whose pelvises had been broken and women who had been shot in the breasts and vagina. Many had been shot in the face to mutilate them.

READ MORE