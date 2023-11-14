WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT *** Journalists Frustrated at Lack of Detail About Sexual Crimes in October 7 Hamas Terror Attack in Israel

Tensions erupted at a press conference at the Israel Police academy Tuesday when journalists demanded more evidence than officials were willing to divulge about sexual crimes committed during the October 7 Hamas terror attack.

The briefing had been billed in advance as a revelation of additional details of the investigations, but few were, in fact, provided.

Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov “Kobi” Shabtai addressed the gathering, and played a graphic video similar to the raw footage of the Hamas attack screened last month for journalists. There were additional, disturbing scenes of terrorists shooting their victims, and celebrating at the sight of rooms filled with bodies and blood.

(Journalists were not allowed to bring smartphones into the room or to film or photograph any of the content of the briefing.)

In one video sequence, police searched in vain for survivors at the scene of the music festival. One video showed a woman’s corpse, naked from the waist down.

Shabtai said that there was even more disturbing footage and images that had not been included.

He also screened a film of interrogation videos, showing terrorists saying that they had received orders to kill and kidnap as many people as possible. One said they had been promised an apartment and $10,000 for each hostage. Another recalled the terrorists taking a selfie with a teenage girl they had captured.

