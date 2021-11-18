A former New York Jets running back is accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son at the woman’s Florida home on Saturday, a report said.

Zac Stacy, 30, who played in eight games for the Jets in 2015, allegedly punched his ex in the head several times before tossing her into a TV after coming over to see the baby, TMZ reported, citing sources and court documents.

Stacy then allegedly “body-slammed” her into the boy’s bouncy seat.

A portion of the horrifying attack was captured on video obtained by the outlet.

In the footage, the woman can be seen falling to the floor during the brutal attack and pleading for the man to stop.

