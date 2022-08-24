HEALTH chiefs have warned people to be on the lookout for monkeypox as infections have started to ‘evade’ vaccines.

The bug has been spreading across the globe with 3,025 infections having been picked up in the UK.

In the US, there is now a total of 15,433 cases, with California and New York being hardest hit.

Now, chiefs at the World Health Organisation (WHO) have warned that there has been a number of breakthrough cases of the bug.

This means that people who are vaccinated – are still catching the illness.

Dr Rosamund Lewis, WHO’s technical lead for monkeypox, said these infections have been seen in people who had a prophylaxis vaccine following exposure to the virus.

