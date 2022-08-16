After putting CNN+ out of its misery earlier this year, executives at Warner Bros. Discovery have wielded the ax once again, this time laying off dozens of employees at HBO Max.

The streaming service saw about 70 of its employees lose their jobs on Monday, according to multiple reports. The cuts were part of a 14 percent headcount reduction of staff under HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys , with the bulk of the layoffs hitting HBO Max’s various departments.

HBO Max’s unscripted and live-action family programming were hardest hit according to a report in the New York Times.

In an internal memo obtained by Deadline, Bloys described the layoffs as “extremely painful.”

“Although I am confident these structural changes will allow us to sustain a thriving business model, these decisions have been extremely painful to make,” he wrote.

“We operate in an environment where we must adapt in real-time to industry and company exigencies. None of this lessens the blow of parting ways with such talented, trusted, hardworking, and celebrated teammates.”

