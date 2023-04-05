The Warner Bros. DC universe of comic book movies is about to welcome the opening of Blue Beetle but fans are not welcoming a tweet by the film’s director, Ángel Manuel Soto, who said he hopes Donald Trump is assassinated like President Abraham Lincoln.

Soto’s tweet from 2018 resurfaced on the eve of the release of the summer blockbuster he helmed. At the time, Soto wrote, “The only thing I hope Trump has similar to Lincoln’s presidency is the way it ended,” Bounding Into Comics noted. The tweet was discovered by comics commentator Lofti Pixels.

As soon as the tweet was noticed, Soto deleted it at about 4 a.m. on April 4, 2023 — a few hours after it was reposted.

That is not the only radical, left-wing tweet that the director posted.

Also in 2018, Soto tweeted that Puerto Rico is a “slave colony” to the United States, Bounding added.

It appears that Soto objected to Donald Trump’s election, writimg “You must be the dumbest piece of shit top cross twitter, right after Trump. How stupid can you be?” He then added, “Puerto Rico is a slave colony of the USA. Your passport was impossed [sic] on us, so there is nowhere else to go afer [sic] your country shits on my land and blame us for the stink. Fuck you.”

