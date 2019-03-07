PAGESIX.COM

Married Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara allegedly had sex with a 21-year-old actress in a “motel”, promising her big movie roles and dispatching disgraced director Brett Ratner to get her auditions, a new report reveals. British actress Charlotte Kirk was introduced to Tsujihara, 54, in an early-hours meeting at the Hotel Bel Air in 2013 [the year he took over as CEO], the Hollywood Reporter reveals. It was just announced Tsujihara, who has two children with wife Sandy, would become one of Hollywood’s most powerful execs, taking over a larger role at the studio overseeing assets such as The Cartoon Network.

