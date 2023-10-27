Warmonger Joe Biden is Now Threatening China with War — Pledges Military Action to Defend the Philippines Following Incident in South China Sea

BREAKING: Biden vows to go to war against China to defend The Philippines after The Philippines coast guard ship and supply boat were rammed by Chinese vessels at disputed Shoal in the South China Sea.



Joe Biden has recently declared that the United States would go to war against China to defend the Philippines.This significant escalation comes in the wake of an incident in which a Philippines coast guard ship and supply boat were rammed by Chinese vessels in the disputed Scarborough Shoal area of the South China Sea.The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Chinese vessels collided with Philippine boats on a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre, a Philippine navy ship, on Second Thomas Shoal.Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, is an atoll in the Spratly Islands of the South China Sea, 105 nautical miles west of Palawan, Philippines. Claimed by several nations but located in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, the atoll is currently militarily occupied by the Philippines.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the China Coast Guard vessel 5203 (CCGV 5203) engaged in dangerous blocking maneuvers, leading to a collision with the Philippine indigenous resupply boat named Unaiza May 2 (UM2).Furthermore, during the same resupply mission, the Philippine Coast Guard vessel MRRV 4409 was bumped by the Chinese Maritime Militia vessel 00003 (CMMV 00003) while positioned approximately 6.4NM Northeast of Ayungin Shoal​.The Scarborough Shoal has long been a subject of territorial disputes between China and the Philippines. China’s increasing military assertiveness in the region has drawn international concern, but Biden’s statement marks an unprecedented escalation on the part of the United States.

