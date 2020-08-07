A young man who was trusted to walk his childhood friend home but raped and murdered her has been jailed for life.

Wesley Streete, 20, was convicted on 5 August of Keeley Bunker’s murder despite claiming he had accidentally killed her during consensual sex.

He was also convicted of two other counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and a charge of sexual activity with a child, against three other victims, said to have happened in previous years.

On Friday, he was given a minimum of 29 years in jail.

