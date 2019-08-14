TOWNHALL.COM

s the federal government investigates how the convicted sex offender and heinous pervert Jeffrey Epstein could have possibly committed suicide while in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday that the warden in charge of the prison has been reassigned. “Today, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York to the Bureau’s Northeast Regional Office pending the outcome of the FBI and OIG investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a former MCC inmate,” Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec announced Tuesday afternoon. Accordingly, “FCI Otisville Warden James Petrucci has been named Acting Warden of the MCC New York. The Bureau of Prisons also placed on administrative leave two MCC staff assigned to Mr. Epstein’s unit pending the outcome of the investigations. Additional actions may be taken as the circumstances warrant.”

