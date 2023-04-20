The White House approved a fresh Ukraine military aid package Wednesday with $325 million worth of battlefield supplies from U.S. stores placed at Kiev’s disposal.

The announcement came on the same day Ukraine´s defense minister said his country has just received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved.

The latest equipment includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, precision aerial bombs, TOW guided missile systems, AT-4 anti-armor weapons systems, anti-tank mines and demolition munitions, UPI reports.

It will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks to expedite delivery to the front lines.

The assistance is derived from the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to draw assistance from existing stocks of U.S. weapons.

