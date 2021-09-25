The Gateway Pundit

They won’t be able to walk down the street…



Hillary being booed and called a criminal over and over again outside Queens University. pic.twitter.com/kAF6PHJOY1 — suzy (@Suzy1776_) September 24, 2021

Northern Ireland – Hillary Clinton was booed and heckled outside of Queen’s University Belfast on Friday. Recall, Hillary Clinton was appointed the first female chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast in January 2020, but because of Covid restrictions, she wasn’t formally inaugurated until this week. Protesters shouted, “war criminal!” as Hillary Clinton, wearing her new chancellor robe, walked up the steps into the building. “Northern Ireland has become a symbol of democracy’s power to transcend divisions and deliver peace, and we need that beacon of hope now more than ever,” Hillary said during her inauguration ceremony. “But with hope comes responsibilities, the responsibility to be a citizen, to be willing to discuss and learn from people unlike yourselves,” she added. “To debate and compromise in search of common ground to participate in our shared institutions, to respect the rights, dignity and needs of all people, and to uphold the rule of law.”

