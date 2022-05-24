BREITBART:

Black Americans who are “tired” of American hostility can relocate to Ghana and be “free from White America’s psychic violence,” according to a recent Washington Post piece that suggests, “Sometimes, leaving is the most powerful form of resistance.”

In an essay published in the Washington Post on Wednesday titled, “For African Americans tired of U.S. hostility, Ghana is still calling,” columnist Karen Attiah begins by citing American civil rights activist W.E.B. DuBois’ move to Ghana in 1961.

“He had endured Jim Crow racism, FBI surveillance and the confiscation of his passport by the United States, and decided it was enough,” she wrote.

Attiah, who has previously reported from Ghana, then quotes a poem of DuBois, titled “Ghana Calls,” which she says served as a “scathing resignation notice” that he “handed White America.”

The author then claims that last Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo demonstrates that America has hardly progressed in decades.

“Nearly 60 years after Du Bois’s death, America is still trying to perfume itself to the world as a haven of freedom and progress,” she wrote. “But the past weekend has been a reminder that America is all too content to tolerate the stench of Black death.”

